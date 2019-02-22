McLOCKLAN, Colleen May:
Peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven surrounded by family on Wednesday, 20th February 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Bob & Sue, and Peter. Treasured Nana Mac of Stacey & Brent, Merissa, Scotty & Ashley. Proud Nanny of Eliana, Lucia, Siennna and Bobby.
"A gentle little lady,
now at rest"
A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 26 February 2019, at 1.00pm. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The McLocklan Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019