HANCOCK, Colin Alfred:
Late of Te Hoe.
28.2.1926 - 18.6.2019
Passed peacefully. Cherished husband of Shirley. Loving father of Roger and Diane, Christine and Richard, Gaylene and Rolf. Generous and kind grandfather of Claire, Thomas and Nadia, Sarah and Will, Anneke and Jazz, Marieke and Tarn, Sophie and Ben. Great-grandad Colin of Lilah, Darcie, Seth, Lochlan and Freya.
A long life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Saturday 22 June at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2019