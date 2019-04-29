GEORGE, Colin:
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 25th April 2019. Adored husband and best friend to Carol. Loving father & father-in-law to Donna and Nick, Sean and Jasmine, Darren and Becky, Keeley and Angela. Loving grandad & great-grandfather to all of his grandchildren.
You fought hard, and defied the odds for a long time, but can now rest in peace.
You will be missed by us all.
We love you dearly.
A big thank you to everyone at Warkworth/Wellsford Hospice, family and friends for your support. A service celebrating Colin's life will be held at the Mahurangi East Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach, on Friday, 3rd May 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by a private burial. Rather than flowers, donations directed to K9MD.ORG.NZ and/or Warkworth/Wellsford Hospice, PO Box 517, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2019