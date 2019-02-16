MITCHELL-BURNARD, Clifford John (Ghandi):
Peacefully on Wednesday, 13th February 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Aged 66 years. Darling husband of Raewyn for nearly 32 years. A treasured husband, Dad and Poppa. Cliff would like to thank the staff of Ward M5 at Waikato Hospital and Dr Kennedy for all the care and support. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at Waitara District Services and Citizens Club on Tuesday, 19th February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Waitara Cemetery.
"We miss you and you will live on in our hearts always"
All communications to Cliff's Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
