STEEL, Christine Mary
(formerly Gracie)
(nee Carden):
Treasured wife of Martin (Joe), mother to James, Debbie, Nicholas, Emelia and Andrew (dec). Loved nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren. Left this life for the next on 29 May 2019. Christine's farewell will be held Tuesday 4th June at 1.00pm at VJ Williams & Sons Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti. Christine's family would appreciate any donations to St John (Te Kuiti) and these may be left at the service.
