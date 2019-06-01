Christine STEEL

Guest Book
  • "Will be thinking of you all on Tuesday.Deepest sympathy."
    - Marjorie Thomas
STEEL, Christine Mary
(formerly Gracie)
(nee Carden):
Treasured wife of Martin (Joe), mother to James, Debbie, Nicholas, Emelia and Andrew (dec). Loved nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren. Left this life for the next on 29 May 2019. Christine's farewell will be held Tuesday 4th June at 1.00pm at VJ Williams & Sons Chapel, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti. Christine's family would appreciate any donations to St John (Te Kuiti) and these may be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times on June 1, 2019
