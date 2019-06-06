HUSSEY, Christine Rona:
18.11.1970 - 28.5.2019
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at her bedside. Much loved partner to Mark. Mother to Adam, Natasha, Ryan and Alex. Daughter to Rob and Di Potter. Sister to Craig and Nick. Aunty to Becky, Robbie, Danielle and Corban. A private Family service was held on 2nd June to farewell Chrissy. In lieu of flowers, Chrissy has asked for any donations to be made to a Cancer Charity of your own choice to help others still fighting the fight. All communications to the Hussey family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019