Chris DAWSON

DAWSON, Chris:
On 9th March 2019, unexpectedly due to a Cardiac event, age 39 years. Loved son of Marty Tissink and stepson of Julie Bainbridge. Adored brother to Nick Tissink and Tara Fox. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 15th March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be posted to "The Dawson Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 13, 2019
