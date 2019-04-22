POLLOCK,
Cecil Edward (Ces):
Passed away peacefully on 18 April 2019, in his 86th year. Loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Geoffrey Flower, Robyn Wheeler and partner Paul. Special granddad of Mark and Jess, Kieran and Kara, Timothy, Michael and Sheree, and Corey and Iwi. Great-granddad of Bailey, Casey, and Ella.
"Loved and remembered forever."
A service for Ces will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Pollock family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019