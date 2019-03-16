McCANDLISH,
Catherine Emma Elizabeth
(Betty):
Peacefully on 12 March 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Gib. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Anne & Tim Taylor, John & Jill McCandlish. Dearly loved Nana of Michael & Megan, Adrian & Louisa, Scott & Emma, Rachael & Mike, Lucy, and David. Special great-Nana of Samantha, Sophia, Poppy, Cameron, and Jackson. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. All communications to the McCandlish family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019