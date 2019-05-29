WOODCOCK,
Carole Christine (née Rosie):
On Monday 27th May 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital with family at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Neville. Adored Mum of Sally and Jon; Jane; Anne and Damian. Beloved Grandma of Sebastian, Hamish, George, Henry, Theo, Abby, Holly and Luke. Cherished sister of Heather, Don, Jennie and Doug.
'Strong In Love,
Brave In Spirit'
A service to remember Carole will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday 30th May at 1.30pm. Correspondence to the Woodcock family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019