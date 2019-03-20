MARSHALL, Carole Joy
(nee Evans):
13.6.1945 – 17.3.2019
Peacefully at home with her family, aged 73. Dearly loved wife of Wayne, and mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Ali, Tracey and Nigel. Beloved Grandma of the late Nathan; Sam, Danni, and Dylan. Loved by her brothers and sisters and her many nieces and nephews. Missed by Mitsi (the cat) and Jessie (the dog). Thanks to all the dedicated Waipuna Hospice staff and volunteers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice www.waipunahospice.org.nz would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Carole's life will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church on Friday 22 March 2019 at 2.00pm. Communications to the Marshall family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2019