Carl Rushby Midgely:
It is with the sweetest sorrow we mourn our beloved Uncle's passing, yet we are grateful to know of his heavenly reunion with beloved parents and siblings. He was a man whose beautiful smile and bear hugs lifted our hearts. He was humble, action driven, full of stories (mostly true), loved life and compassionate to all. We will always thankful that he was a part of our lives. Our memories bring comfort. To our NZ whanau remember families are forever. Love Michelle, Shirlene, Jelaire and Dayna.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 13, 2019