GLAZER, Caren Wendy:
|
Peacefully (with her family by her side) at Waipuna Hospice, Te Puna, on 23rd February 2019; aged 57 years. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Claire and the late Arthur. Loved sister of Brenda, and Grant, and loved Aunty of Chloe and Caleb. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff of Waipuna Hospice for their exceptional care of Caren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Caren's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 43 Te Puna Station Road, Te Puna 3176.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019