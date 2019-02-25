Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caren GLAZER. View Sign



Peacefully (with her family by her side) at Waipuna Hospice, Te Puna, on 23rd February 2019; aged 57 years. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Claire and the late Arthur. Loved sister of Brenda, and Grant, and loved Aunty of Chloe and Caleb. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff of Waipuna Hospice for their exceptional care of Caren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Caren's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 43 Te Puna Station Road, Te Puna 3176.







GLAZER, Caren Wendy:Peacefully (with her family by her side) at Waipuna Hospice, Te Puna, on 23rd February 2019; aged 57 years. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Claire and the late Arthur. Loved sister of Brenda, and Grant, and loved Aunty of Chloe and Caleb. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff of Waipuna Hospice for their exceptional care of Caren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Caren's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 7th March at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 43 Te Puna Station Road, Te Puna 3176. Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers