VEREKER-BINDON,
Rev Canon David Howard:
QSM, JP
Died peacefully on 1 March 2019, aged 81. Brother of the late Clifford (and Margaret), Beverley Talbott and Murray (and Yolanda). Uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to thirty-two. A Service will be held at the Melanesian Martyrs' Memorial Church of St Andrew, 116 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay, at 11.30am on Thursday 7 March 2019. Donations would be appreciated in David's name to The Melanesian Mission Trust Board, PO Box 37448, Parnell, Auckland 1151. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2019