ROBERTS, Bryan Victor:
Passed away at home in Rotorua on Saturday, 16 February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Imelda Roberts. Father of Monique, Philip and Mark. Grandad of eight grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Bryan will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, on Friday, 22 February at 11am. All communications to the Roberts Family, C/- PO Box 461 Rotorua 3040.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 20, 2019