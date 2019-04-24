PRATT, Brian Edward:
Peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, 18 April 2019. Aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of Murray and Dorothy. Loved brother of Neil and Sally, Brent and Louise, Leanne and Michael. Adored uncle to Michael, Jessica, Amanda, Renee, Baylie, Adam, Ellen, Hannah, Sarah, and Nathan. Great-uncle to Avery, Max, and Spencer.
"Will be sadly missed
by family and friends".
A family service of Brian's life was held on Monday, 22 April. All communications to Pratt Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 24, 2019