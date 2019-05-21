NEEDHAM, Brian Leslie:
Passed away surrounded by his family at Rotorua Hospital on 16th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Gail, treasured dad of Nicola, Mark and Narelle and best Papa of Estelle, Lucille and George. Dearest friend to Brenda. Brian will be lying in his house, 32 Kutai Street, Turangi, from noon, Tuesday 21st May. A Funeral Service will be held at the Tokaanu – Turangi RSA Club, Katopu Place, Turangi on Wednesday 22nd May, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Turangi Cemetery. Communications with Brian's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 21, 2019