Brian HARKNESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian HARKNESS.
Service Information
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
094052616
Death Notice

HARKNESS,
Brian Talbot (Hark, Snow):
RNZN 7406. Passed away peacefully in Paihia on 4th June 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Sue & Dave, Judy, Lynda, Rodger & Rosalyn.
"A precious one of us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled.
A place is vacant in our hearts, that never can
be filled".
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at The Goatshed, 35 Tui Glen Road, Haruru Falls, Paihia, on Saturday 8th June 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Radius Baycare for their kindness and compassion during Brian's time there. All communication to C/- Harkness Family, P.O. Box 276, Paihia.
Squire Funeral Services Ltd

Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.