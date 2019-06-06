HARKNESS,

Brian Talbot (Hark, Snow):

RNZN 7406. Passed away peacefully in Paihia on 4th June 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Sue & Dave, Judy, Lynda, Rodger & Rosalyn.

"A precious one of us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled.

A place is vacant in our hearts, that never can

be filled".

A celebration of Brian's life will be held at The Goatshed, 35 Tui Glen Road, Haruru Falls, Paihia, on Saturday 8th June 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Radius Baycare for their kindness and compassion during Brian's time there. All communication to C/- Harkness Family, P.O. Box 276, Paihia.

Squire Funeral Services Ltd



Kaikohe/Kawakawa



