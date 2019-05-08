MORGAN, Brenda Gail:
On 16 April 2019 peacefully at Trinity Home, Hawera. Aged 60 years. Treasured and very loved friend of Heather and Alan Taylor and Maria Colvin, Sarah Trenwith and Ben Taylor and their families. Loved and missed by her Girls' Brigade friends, Rotary friends, staff and students from Hillcrest High School.
May she rest in peace.
We miss her but are glad she is at peace with her God and her precious Nan at last. A private cremation was held as per Brenda's wishes.
Published in Waikato Times on May 8, 2019