CRABB, Billy:
As a result of a tragic accident. Treasured grandson of Nana Noeline and step-grandson of Tom Cleland of Mount Maunganui. Special nephew of Cilla and Brett Chevis and their children of Matamata, and also Kristine Crabb and her children of Auckland. 13 years of magical times Billy, you were so adored and loved. Such a promising and talented young teen, you will be sadly missed by us all.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 14, 2019