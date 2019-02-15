DAVIES, Billie Jean:
Our special Mum died on
12 February 2019. Loved wife of the late Neil, Mum of Patsi, Paul, Maree, Andy, Donna and Gavin, Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and lover of the land, stars, birds, animals and especially every cat that found its way to her home. Family and friends are welcome to visit Mum at Maree and Gavin's home at 120 Cresta Court, Te Awamutu. We are celebrating Mum's life and loves at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday
18 February 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Alzheimers New Zealand Charitable Trust Inc, to fund research. To make online donations using either cheque or credit card go to www.alzheimersresearch.org.nz/ dementia-research or donations can be left at the service. All communications to the Davies family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
