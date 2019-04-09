PAGE, Bevis Delwyn:
Passed away peacefully on
8 April 2019, at Eventhorpe Resthome. Aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Percy for 57 years. Much loved mother of Lisa, Maria and Tara, and mother-in-law to Steve. Loved Nan of Talia, Adam, Daniel, Josh, Jordyn, Mitchell and Gracie. Great-Nan to Kyla. A Requiem Mass for Bevis will be celebrated on Thursday
11 April 2019 at 1.30pm at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to Page family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2019