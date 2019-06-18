PEARCE, Beverley Marie

(nee Dempsey):

Passed away peacefully on June 15th 2019, with Pauline at her side. Very much loved mother of Sally and Michael Pearce. Adored Nanny of Tess. Loved sister of Rosemary Dempsey and dearly loved cousin of Pauline and Alan Silverton.

"Your suffering is now over and you will be forever

in our hearts.

Rest In Peace"

Beverley's funeral service will be held in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on Friday, June 21st, at 11.00am and will be followed by interment in the Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications please to Pearce Family C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





