McPHERSON,

Betty Alexander:



Our much-loved mother, Nanny, sister and friend died in her home on Friday night, 19 April 2019. She will be sadly missed by her older sister Jean and brother-in-law Bevan, her four children and their partners, David Scarrow and Val Brown, Rob Scarrow and Debs Pullan and (the late) Bonnie Scarrow; Sandy Scarrow and Arlene Foster, Annie and Jeff Stephenson, and all 13 grandchildren and their partners, 9 great-grandchildren, and her many, many friends. Mother of Millions, Betty will be at home this week for any visitors who want to share their memories of this great and gracious lady. A celebration of her life will be held at Woodhill 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga, at 2.30 pm on Wednesday 24 April. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Legacy Trust, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142. All messages to Sandy and Arlene at 57 Judea Rd, Tauranga 3110.





