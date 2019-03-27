|
HEMI, Betty Tahatu
(nee Flutey):
4.5.1934 - 25.3.2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving mother, and wife of our late father Piri Wiri Tua Hemi. Much loved mother to Christine, Theresa, Piri (dec), Allan and Ross. Grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 13, and great-great-grandmother of 3. Foster mother of Hayley and the many others of Arndt House Tauranga. A service for Betty will be held at Simplicity Bereavements, 8F Railside Place, Hamilton, on Friday, 29th March at 1.00pm. All communications to
8 Esmae Place, Hamilton. 07-846-0208.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 27, 2019