Betty Joyce (nee Cowling):
11.11.32 to 12.4.19
Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle. Beloved wife of Colin and loving Mum of Terry and Sylvia, the late Karen, Janice and Harry, Peter and Linda. Adored Grandma and Great-Grandma of her many grandchildren.
You will never leave our hearts.
A service will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga on Tuesday, 16 April at 1.30pm. Communication to the Hawes family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2019