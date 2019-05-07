PRATT, Beryl (nee Rice):
Passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2019 at home in Te Rore, aged 89. Loved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Leone, John and Christine, Jocelyn, Anthony, Gillian, and Naioli. Cherished nana of Laura and Olivia. A Service for Beryl will be held at St Saviours Anglican Church, Franklin Street, Pirongia, on Wednesday, 8th May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Pratt family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 7, 2019