Barry WEBB

Death Notice

WEBB, Barry Harold:
Passed away peacefully at Raeburn Lifecare on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019. Aged 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Shane & Ann, Michael, Paul, Debbie & Mark, Pops to 8 grandchildren and now in heaven with his 2 grandchildren. Great-grandad to 7. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Rosetown Chapel, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at 1.00pm. All communications to The Webb Family, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on May 25, 2019
