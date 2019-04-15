Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Barry Edward Ernest (Bazz):

On Saturday 13 April 2019 Barry passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Joan. Cherished father and father-in-law of Vivienne Leddy, Stephen & Catherine, Mark & Leanne and Robyn & Hal Wright. Wonderful Pop of Mark, Stephanie, Liam, Carl, Conor, Madison, Harrison, Kieran and step Pop of Kate and Alex. Great-Grandpop of Reese. Dearly loved son of the late Phyllis and Eddie Smith. Funeral prayers for Barry will be recited on Thursday 18 April in the St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Fairfield, Hamilton at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Maple Lawn at Hamilton Park Cemetery. Communications to Joan and her family may be left online at







Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019

