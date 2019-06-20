BONE, Barry Bridger:
It is with deep sadness that Barry lost his courageous battle and passed away on 17 June 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Barry was loved by many. A treasured brother and brother-in-law of Sherrill and Michael Roband, cherished partner of Jan Thompson, a very special uncle of Sharyn, Mark and Eva; Janine and Glenn; Tarryn, Jake, Cooper and Michael; Kayla, Ben, Braxton and Blake; Stacey and Rei; Bradley, Ricky, Sheree, Jodie and extended family. A Service of Celebration of Barry's life will be held at Lakeside Church and Community Centre, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly, on Saturday 22 June, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated, can be posted to PO Box 325, WMC, Hamilton 3240, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Bone Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2019