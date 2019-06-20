Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



It is with deep sadness that Barry lost his courageous battle and passed away on 17 June 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Barry was loved by many. A treasured brother and brother-in-law of Sherrill and Michael Roband, cherished partner of Jan Thompson, a very special uncle of Sharyn, Mark and Eva; Janine and Glenn; Tarryn, Jake, Cooper and Michael; Kayla, Ben, Braxton and Blake; Stacey and Rei; Bradley, Ricky, Sheree, Jodie and extended family. A Service of Celebration of Barry's life will be held at Lakeside Church and Community Centre, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly, on Saturday 22 June, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated, can be posted to PO Box 325, WMC, Hamilton 3240, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Bone Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.







