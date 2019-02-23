Barbara VAILE

VAILE, Barbara Stuart
(nee Gow):
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Wednesday, 20th February 2019, aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Robert (Bob), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Heather, Denise (dec), Allison and Bruce. Much loved Grandmere of her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Camellia Rest Home, Te Awamutu and Trevellyn Hospital, Hamilton, for the wonderful love and care shown to Barbara. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by private a cremation. All communications please to the Vaile family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
