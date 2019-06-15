MEXTED,

Barbara Jean Fitzgerald

(Farrell):

On Thursday 13th June 2019, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital; aged 86 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert Skilling (deceased), and Dianne, Brian Skilling and Lynne, Sue and Ken Paton, Margaret and Rod Cleary, Karen Petersen, John and Junelle Farrell. Nana of 20 and great-Nana of 23. A good friend to Linda Skilling, Ken Petersen and Helen Cook. Barbara will be lying at 28A McGarvey Road, Whakatane, until her service at 1.00pm on Tuesday 18th June in the Church of St George & St John, Domain Road, Whakatane, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, PO Box 99182, Newmarket, Auckland, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Mexted Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.





