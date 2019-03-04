BULL, Barbara Kentish:
Serv. No. 810215 NZWAAC.
8.11.1924 - 3.3.2019
In her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Lin. Devoted and dearly loved mother of Peter (dec'd). Much loved Mum of Chris & Ron Burgess and Geoff Bull. Loved Granny of 8 and great-granny of 15. A funeral for Barbara will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 6 March, 2019 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Rd, Matangi. All communications to the Bull Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
A Life well lived.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 4, 2019