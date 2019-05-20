Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur (Tui) HEALEY. View Sign Death Notice



Arthur Donald (Tui):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May 2019 at Aparangi Resthome, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Daphne. Cherished father of Donald, Terry (Deceased), Bruce (Deceased) and Nadine. Grandfather to Crystal, Stephen, Gabriella, Addison and Athena. Beloved brother to Gilbert, Joe and Ron. Uncle and friend to many. At the request of Tui a small afternoon tea in his memory will be held in his garden at 9 Porritt Avenue, Huntly on Saturday, 25 May at 1.00pm.

You made our lives so much brighter and your light will live on in all of us.







HEALEY,Arthur Donald (Tui):Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May 2019 at Aparangi Resthome, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Daphne. Cherished father of Donald, Terry (Deceased), Bruce (Deceased) and Nadine. Grandfather to Crystal, Stephen, Gabriella, Addison and Athena. Beloved brother to Gilbert, Joe and Ron. Uncle and friend to many. At the request of Tui a small afternoon tea in his memory will be held in his garden at 9 Porritt Avenue, Huntly on Saturday, 25 May at 1.00pm.You made our lives so much brighter and your light will live on in all of us. Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers