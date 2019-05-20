HEALEY,
Arthur Donald (Tui):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May 2019 at Aparangi Resthome, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Daphne. Cherished father of Donald, Terry (Deceased), Bruce (Deceased) and Nadine. Grandfather to Crystal, Stephen, Gabriella, Addison and Athena. Beloved brother to Gilbert, Joe and Ron. Uncle and friend to many. At the request of Tui a small afternoon tea in his memory will be held in his garden at 9 Porritt Avenue, Huntly on Saturday, 25 May at 1.00pm.
You made our lives so much brighter and your light will live on in all of us.
Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2019