On 21 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Mysie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Roy and Irene, and Louisa. Loved grandad of Nicholas, Shannon and Cody. Thanks to all the Staff at Kimihia Resthome for their wonderful care. A Service for Arthur will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Wednesday 27 March at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Crawford Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2019