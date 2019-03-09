VERNALL, Anton Mark:
On January 31, 2019, in Seattle, USA, Anton went to be with his Lord, after a long illness, aged 45. Most loved husband of Conney, and dearest son of Diane and the late Bruce Vernall. Loved brother of Justin and Sonya, with their families Nam and Greg; fun and generous uncle of Jade and Ruby, Stevie, Heidi, Cael and Micah. A memorial was held on February 9 in Seattle. Anton will be brought home in early April to be laid to rest with his Dad at Hamilton Park Cemetery. Communications to the Vernall family, 376 Gordonton Rd, Hamilton, 3281.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019