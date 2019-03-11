Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony BOURKE. View Sign



Passed away on Friday, 8th March 2019 at Bupa St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Diane for 59 years. Dearest Dad of Joanne and respected friend of Blunt. Loved by his 3 grandsons and their partners, Josh & Brooke, Nick & Joelle and Leo. The care provided to Tony by the Bupa St Kilda Care Home in the last 4 months was exceptional from Nurses to Caregivers and Support Staff. We say thank you.

"T a'gra' againn duit"



A Requiem Mass for Tony will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 13th March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Bourke Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





BOURKE, Anthony (Tony):Passed away on Friday, 8th March 2019 at Bupa St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Diane for 59 years. Dearest Dad of Joanne and respected friend of Blunt. Loved by his 3 grandsons and their partners, Josh & Brooke, Nick & Joelle and Leo. The care provided to Tony by the Bupa St Kilda Care Home in the last 4 months was exceptional from Nurses to Caregivers and Support Staff. We say thank you."T a'gra' againn duit"A Requiem Mass for Tony will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 13th March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Bourke Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434. Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers