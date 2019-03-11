BOURKE, Anthony (Tony):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony BOURKE.
Passed away on Friday, 8th March 2019 at Bupa St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, surrounded by his family, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Diane for 59 years. Dearest Dad of Joanne and respected friend of Blunt. Loved by his 3 grandsons and their partners, Josh & Brooke, Nick & Joelle and Leo. The care provided to Tony by the Bupa St Kilda Care Home in the last 4 months was exceptional from Nurses to Caregivers and Support Staff. We say thank you.
"T a'gra' againn duit"
A Requiem Mass for Tony will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 13th March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Bourke Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019