Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6th March 2019. In her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late James. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Adele & Don, Jim & Glenda, Marguerite & Peter and Bryce. Beloved nana of nine grandchildren and great-nana of three. Grateful thanks to the many carers & staff from Tamahere Eventide Home & Village and staff from Bupa St Andrews Care Home. A private family service will be held as per Annie's wishes. All communications to Cairns-Nelson Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019