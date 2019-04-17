Anna VAN ROON

Death Notice
van ROON, Anna Maria
(nee Blom):
17.8.1919 - 8.4.2019
Formerly of Taumarunui. Died peacefully at Whangarei Hospital. Oldest daughter of Agnes Dijkman and Dirk Blom. Loved wife of Guus (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Henri and Marjorie van Roon (Auckland), Els and Cor Tambach (Netherlands), Agnes and Brett Robinson (Hamilton), Thea and George Skuse (Whangarei). Oma of eight and Great-Oma of eight.
A long and adventurous life.
Will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Memorial service to be held later in the year. All communications to the "van Roon family" at PO Box 6934, Wellesley Street West, Auckland 1141, or [email protected]

Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
