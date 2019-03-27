CHESTER, Ann Christine
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann CHESTER.
(nee Martin):
It is with great sadness that mum/nana passed away suddenly at home, aged 64, in Henderson, Auckland.
Much loved mum to Nicola, Karl and Maria. Loved Nana to Ashley, Natasha, Patrick, Leroy, Ruby, Sky, Kaelyn, Mackenzie and Joseph. Much loved great-nana to Tyler, Kia, Kayleigh, Hunter, & Akaira.
The service will be held on Friday 29 March at 10.30.
Simplicity Bereavement Service, 8F Railside Place
Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 27, 2019