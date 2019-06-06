GILBERT, Angela (Ange):
Loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunty and dearest friend unexpectedly passed away on Friday 31st May 2019 at 40 years of age. Her life was a living example of love and kindness, dedicating her life to her husband Andy, 3 sons Solomon, William and Samson, father and mother, five siblings, and an abundance of friends, which she made feel like family. Her life was a blessing and her memory a treasure. The service to celebrate Ange's life will be held at Tairua School, 110 Main Road, Tairua, at 11.00am on Saturday 8th June.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019