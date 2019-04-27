YELASH, Ane:
The Yelash family would like to sincerely thank all our friends and relatives for the love and support when our wonderful Mum, Mother-in- law, Nana and Baba passed away. We appreciate all the beautiful flowers, cards, baking, phone calls, personal visits, donations to St John and those in attendance at Ane's celebration of life service. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. Marino (Mac) (deceased) and Lesley, Tom and Margaret, Stephen and Bronwyn, Jeanette and families.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2019