YELASH, Ane:

Passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019 with family at her side, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Steve. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marino (Mac) (dec) and Lesley, Tom and Margaret, Stephen and Bronwyn and Jeanette. Loved Nana of nine grandchildren and Baba of eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ane's life will be held at St Columba's Catholic Church, 50 Rifle Range Road, Hamilton, on Monday, 25th March at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead.

Pocivala u Miru

In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. Correspondence to the Yelash Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240.





