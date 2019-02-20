ROBINSON, Andrew
Thomas Hamilton McMath:
Died on 17th February 2019, suddenly at home. Much loved darling husband of Georgina. Loved and adored Dad of Rechel and Melissa. Very loved father-in-law to Scott and Brent. Loved dearly and precious Papa to Lola, Ryder, Olive, Emmy, and Harlow.
We love you so much,
fly free our treasured rock.
A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 22 February 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, and can be made online at bit.ly/atrobinson1702 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Robinson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 20, 2019