MACKY, Andrew Shane
(Andy, Mutu):
Andy left us on Tuesday morning, 26th February 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 54 years.
He is free of pain and able to bike to his heart's content.
Best friend and loving husband of Vicki, devoted father and father-in-law of Mackenzie and Genevieve, Kieran and Sam. A Celebration of Andrew's life will be held at Te Awamutu College Hall, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Macky family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019