HUGHES,
Andrew Mark (Andy):
On 7th June 2019. Aged 46 years. He will be missed by his daughter Emma and his family in Wellington; Heather, Richard, Yvonne & Aaron, Samuel, Aston, Wendy, Luciana & Memphis. We hope Andy can now find peace.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."
- Thomas Campbell
A private family service was held on Saturday 15th June at Alexandra House Chapel. All communications please to the Hughes family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2019