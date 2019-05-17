CAMPBELL, Andrew Fraser:
QSM M.A. Hons.
On 15th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Marshall); loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Mandy, Andrew and Megan; devoted Umpa of Finn, Breejana, Jamie, Evie and Liam. Former Principal of Horowhenua College, Levin (1966-79), Melville High School, Hamilton (1979-89), and life member of the Takapuna U3A (Continuing education). A Funeral Service for Fraser will be held at the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Church, access from Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay, on Tuesday 21st May, at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on May 17, 2019