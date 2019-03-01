TE HIWI,
Anareta Kui Kui (Betty):
27.01.1930 - 26.02.2019
Passed away peacefully on 26 February 2019, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Winara Natana, dearly loved mum of Robyn, Evelyn, Marleen, the late Paul, Gail, Johnny, the late Tina, Terrence, and Dorothy. Dearly loved nana to all her moko's.
Our gracious princess has
set sail on her next adventure. Haere ra nana.
The funeral service will be at Waikeri Marae, 403 Ngaruawahia Rd, Ngaruawahia, on Saturday 2nd March at 11.00am. All communications to Sincere Funerals on 07 847-1465.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 1, 2019