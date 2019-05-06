Allen CROAD

  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. What a..."
    - Janice and Frank Lucas
Death Notice

CROAD, Allen Harry:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 3 May 2019 at Bupa Runaway Bay Resthome, Gold Coast, Australia. Husband of Dorothy (dec), and much loved and admired father to Warren and Lyn, Geoff and Carol, Garth and Robyn, and Jenny and Ian Patton. 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Allen will be held at Allambe Garden of Memories, Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Nerang, on Thursday, 9 May, 2019. Correspondence to [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on May 6, 2019
