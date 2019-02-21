WAITE, Allan Neil (Neil):
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, 19th February 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of David & Robyn, and the late Michael & Nardene. Stepfather to the Payne and Middleton families. Loved grandpop of Kurt, Narelle and Tama, and loved great-grandpop. Brother of Glennis and the late Gordon. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at Rosetown Chapel, Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 22nd February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Waite Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 21, 2019